Rewa to travel to Naluwai more than 20 years later

The Rewa rugby side will be playing be travelling to Naitasiri for the Inkk Farebrother challenge after more than 20 years.

The last time Rewa travelled up to Naluwai was in the late 90’s where they lost by a big margin.

Rewa Rugby Union Secretary Petero Kaveni says this time they’ll work hard to try and avenge their loss more than two decades ago.

“Since it is Farebrother cup and Naitasiri has been winning all their four games and we’re upping some tempo on our preparation and we know that Naitasiri is a champion side and we have to come 110 percent in order to match Naitasiri.”

Kaveni says they will be going back to the drawing board after their 28-all draw with Nadroga at Burebasaga ground two weeks ago.

Rewa travels up to Naluwai Ground to challenge Naitasiri on Saturday.

Nadroga will host Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Namosi hosts Suva at Thompson Park in Navua and Nadi will host Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.