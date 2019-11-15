Rewa taking each game as it comes

The Rewa football side will be heading into the Courts Inter-District Championship next week with an aim of building depth in the team.

The side has had a good 2020 outing so far after winning the Punjas Battle of the Giants last month.

Head Coach Marika Rodu says they have not deviated from the main aim to win the Vodafone Premier League title but will use the IDC as a platform to improve their team.

“We will still address the IDC the way we address BOG. We will make sure to use IDC as a platform to improve our team for the remaining games after IDC.”

Rewa will go head-to-head against Nasinu, Suva and Lautoka in the group stages.

In the Senior Division, Tailevu/Naitasiri, Rakiraki, Dreketi and Seaqaqa are in Group 1 while 2019 runners-up Nadroga is in Group 2 with Tavua, Bua and Nadovu .

The Women’s IDC will also be played alongside the main competition.

The Courts IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva from the 6th to the 11th of next month.