Rewa rugby calls for support

Rewa Rugby Union is calling on its fans to keep the faith and support the team.

The side held its first Skipper Cup home game at Burebasaga Ground last Saturday and was unfortunate as they lost 25-18 to Tailevu.

This week Rewa will have a different opponent on their turf as they will host Nadroga.

Union Secretary Petero Kaveni is urging all its fans to come down in numbers and back the team as they sought for their first home win.

“We are just inviting all our loyal supporters to come over to Burebasaga to cheer on the boys this week. We know without them, we won’t do much because it is the moral support of our supporters that carried us through from the yester-years.”

Rewa will be out hungry for its first win of the season against the Stallions when they meet on Saturday at 3pm.

In other matches, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park ground two, Suva meets Northland at Buckhurst Park and Namosi battles Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

You can catch the Tailevu vs Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports.