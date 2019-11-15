Rewa prop still going strong at 40

Rewa will field one of the oldest players in the Vodafone Vanua Cup final against Northland on Saturday.

40-year-old Iokobo Bose is hoping to guide Rewa back into the Skipper Cup in 2021.

The prop stood by his team when they were relegated to the Vanua Cup last year and made it his mission to bring Rewa back to the Skipper Cup.

“This is the second team I took it down last year and I managed to take it up again. That is a history for me and maybe that’s the end of my rugby career.”

This will be the third time the Rewa plays Northland this year, however, Bose says the match on Saturday is the one that matters.

“We played twice, they won the first game and we won the second game. This is going to be a big final for us because we want to maintain the mission that we had going through for this whole tournament.”

Northland meets Rewa on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

Looking at this week’s Skipper Cup games, Suva takes on Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium on Friday at 5:30pm.

There are three games on Saturday with Tailevu hosting Naitasiri, Yasawa playing Nadroga and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi/Namosi Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.