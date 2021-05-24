Home

Rewa next on Farebrother list for Naitasiri

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 19, 2022 6:45 am

The Farebrother trophy will be at stake this weekend at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri.

Naitasiri who has successfully defended the title against three top teams will face Rewa on Saturday.

The Highlanders are the only unbeaten team in the competition after beating Nadroga, Namosi, Suva, and Tailevu.

Looking at the fixtures this week, Nadroga hosts Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and Namosi faces Suva at Thompson Park in Navua.

In another match, Nadi takes on Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

