Rewa defeats Ovalau in Vanua Championship semifinal clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 2, 2020 6:29 pm

Rewa has demolished Ovalau’s semifinals hope defeating them 17-15 in their Vodafone Vanua Championship match at Ratu Cakobau Park today.

The Alivereti Doviverata coached side proved too strong for Ovalau as they ran through for two and a penalty try in a bruising first half encounter.

Ovalau got on the scoreboard first with a try to Jone Cama, 11 minutes into the match which was successfully converted by Nacanieli Turaga for an early 7-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

But physical Rewa side got on the attack minutes later to be awarded a penalty try locking the scoreline at 7-all.

They continued to apply pressure seeing a try each to William Tabuaniqili and Apolosi Tamata exposing the visitor’s defense line.

Rewa had a commanding 17-7 at halftime.

However, the game was far from over as the teams head into the second spell with Ovalau coming in strongly to be awarded a penalty to Nacanieli Turaga narrowing the scoreline to 17-10.

With the endless cheer and songs from the Ovalau supporters backing the team, the Luke Vulo coached side executed beautifully short crafted passes finding winger Ilaisa Camaitovu diving over for a try in the 53rd minute of play.

An unsuccessful conversion by Turaga left Rewa on a narrow 17-15 lead.

Both teams had their share of attacks in the remainder of the match but both were denied tries with handling errors and Rewa holding on to the win.

