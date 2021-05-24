Rewa and Suva to end winless run

Rewa and Suva will be out for their first win in round four of the Skipper Cup this week.

The two sides are still trying to find its feet after three successive losses.

Suva after losing to Nadi, Tailevu and Naitasiri will look for redemption against Northland on Saturday.

But the capital side will have to step up as the Isake Katonibau side is still hurting from its 22-14 loss to Namosi.

With Suva, Rewa hopes to taste its first victory at their home ground in Burebasaga.

The side lost to Northland, Namosi and Tailevu in the last three rounds.

Defending Skipper Cup champions Suva hosts Northland on Saturday at 3pm at Buckhurst Park while Rewa meets Nadroga at Burebasaga ground.

In other matches, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri at Nakelo School Ground, while Namosi battles Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

You can catch the Tailevu vs Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports.