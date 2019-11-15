Rewa and Northland clash scheduled for Lawaqa Park

The Vodafone Vanua Cup final between Rewa and Northland will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday.

Winning the semifinals last week has promoted Rewa and Northland to the 2021 Skipper Cup competition, which means two teams from the Skipper Cup competition will be relegated.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor has confirmed Yasawa is the first team from the Skipper Cup competition to be relegated to Vanua Cup next year.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor adds plans to host the Under-19 and Women’s finals at Lawaqa Park is still underway.

“It is expected to be a big game and we also have the finals for the Under-19 and Women’s the game is scheduled to take place in Lawaqa Park. We are confirming the arrangement at the moment. We are expecting an exciting game between the two. Two teams in the same pool are in the finals.”

The Rewa/Northland final will kick-off at 3pm.

In this week’s Skipper Cup clash, Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy, Suva meets Lautoka, Yasawa faces Nadroga and Tailevu takes on Naitasiri.