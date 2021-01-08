Rewa aims for Farebrother title

The Rewa rugby team will be out to make their mark in the Skipper Cup competition this year.

After being relegated to the Vodafone Vanua cup last year, Rewa fought its way back to ensure they return to their rightful spot in the premier division.

Now, the side will be out to maintain their place as they prepare to take on Nadi in the first Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge.

Rewa Secretary Petero Kaveni says it will not be easy going up against a champion team like Nadi.

“We know Nadi will also be bringing a tough game. They are one of the champion teams in the Skipper Cup competition, so we will have to prepare well if we will want to win the title from them.”

The 2021 Skipper Cup competition will kick off on the 10th of April.

Suva rugby is the current cup holder.