Rewa after first win in Skipper Cup

Rewa Rugby will be out for its first win in round three of the Skipper Cup this weekend.

The side along with Suva is yet to register a win so far and is seventh on the current points table.

Rewa will host Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Secretary Petero Kaveni says a win is a must on Saturday.

“We’ve been emphasizing that to the boys throughout the week. We need to win this one to gain the support of our supporters. We are also trying other avenues, trying to get sponsors from major company so without the win, we cannot get what we are after at the moment.”

Kaveni says they need to win to earn back the trust of its fans who are the backbone of the team while trying to make the premier division in the past years.

Saturday’s match starts at 3pm along with the Naitasiri and Suva clash at Naluwai, Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou and Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.