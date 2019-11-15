Resuming rugby calendar a distinct possibility says World Rugby Chairman

Sir Bill Beaumont believes it is a “distinct possibility” the international rugby calendar could be scrapped this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

World Rugby is also exploring a way to return to playing and finishing the 2020 international calendar but the current global uncertainty led Beaumont to concede it may not be possible to hold any more fixtures this year.

The World Rugby chairman told the times that it is a distinct possibility and that pressure on the unions are getting greater.

Beaumont is standing for re-election as chairman of World Rugby but next month’s elections will see him go up against vice-chairman Agustin Pichot.

The former Grand Slam-winning England captain’s bid for a second four-year term took a hit when former team-mate Sir Clive Woodward backed the ex-Argentina skipper.

[Source: tvnz]