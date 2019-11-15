Rest, Recover and be ready to take on the World.

Those were the sentiments of Fiji Airways National Men’s 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber as he prepares to draw out a plan for the upcoming HSBC Sevens Series in September.

Baber says players will have to make use of this break to recover and be prepared once rugby recommences in the near future.

Article continues after advertisement

“Also an opportunity to rest and recover from the season and taking that to where it needs to be and then looking for the future. I know we are finding life maybe difficult at the moment but obviously at some stage rugby will recommence, and we want to make sure that players are where they need to be take on the world.”

Baber says heading into the HSBC Sevens Series, changes have been made to retain the HSBC title again.