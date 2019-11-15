Report claims six Fijian players tested positive for COVID-19

A report has come out of the Daily Mail stating that a number of the Flying Fijian players camping in France have tested positive for COVID-19.

Fiji has been in camp, lockdown in France this week and the Mail reports they have suffered ‘between five and seven’ positive cases.

A testing oversight group is currently analysing the results to determine the source of the infection.

Fiji is scheduled to play France in two weeks.

Thirteen Barbarians players are facing disciplinary charges for breaching the rules, which led to their game against England being cancelled, but none of the Fijian players were involved.

FBC Sports has sent questions to FRU chief executive John O’Connor who is expected to give a comment later.