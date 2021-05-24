Rennie proud of Australia teams

Walabbies Head Coach Dave Rennie is pleased to see Australia teams starting to step up against New Zealand sides in Super Rugby Pacific.

Rennie believes the recent results proves the increased competitiveness in the competition.

He says it was a great weekend with the Brumbies beating Hurricanes, the Waratahs had a fantastic win over the Crusaders and the Rebels winning as well.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, round 12 of Super Rugby starts on Friday with the Blues hosting Rebels at 7:05pm followed by the Reds and Highlanders at 9:45pm.

On Saturday Moana Pasifika meet Waratahs at 4:35pm, Brumbies face Chiefs at 7:05pm and Force battles the Crusaders at 9:45pm.

There’ll be only one game on Sunday with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua taking on the Hurricanes at 3:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Hurricanes match LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

[Source:Super Rugby]