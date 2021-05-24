Home

Rugby

Rennie names Wallabies squad, no Uru

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 2:48 pm
Rob Valetini. [Source: rugby.com.au]

Rob Valetini is the only player with links to Fiji in the 40-man Wallabies squad announced today ahead of next month’s three-day camp on the Gold Coast.

Filipo Daugunu and Suliasi Vunivalu are not in the squad as they are still recovering from injuries.

Impressive Reds forward Serupepeli Uru has not been included by Head Coach Dave Rennie.

Article continues after advertisement

There’re eight uncapped players and Rennie said in a statement that the nucleus of the squad has performed well over the past couple of years and there are others selected based on strong form and potential.

No description available.

The Brumbies have 15 players, 10 from the Waratahs with eight Reds players while Melbourne Rebels have four and Western Force with three.

