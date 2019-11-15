Remaining Skipper rounds vital for Lautoka and Tailevu

A lot is at stake for Lautoka and Tailevu in the next two Skipper Cup rounds.

Lautoka is in seventh place on the competition standings at the moment with 19 points while Tailevu is sixth with 22.

It is highly likely that either of the two will be relegated to the Vanua Championship next season together with Yasawa.

Lautoka will meet Suva at the ANZ Stadium this week before facing Nadroga at Lawaqa Park next weekend and Tailevu host Naitasiri on Saturday while they travel to Nadi next week.

Tailevu will need a win or even bonus losses in these next two rounds to secure their place in next seasons Skipper Cup and hope other results go their way.

However, Lautoka will need a win then hope Tailevu lose both their remaining games.

Looking at this week’s Skipper Cup games, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri and Yasawa meets Nadroga on Saturday while Suva takes on Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium on Friday at 5:30pm.

Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and this match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, in the Vanua Championship final, Rewa plays Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday at 3pm.