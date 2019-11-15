Remaining local players leave for Autumn Nations Cup

Four local players left the country today to join the Flying Fijians at their camp in France as they prepare for the Autumn Nation Cup.

Naitasiri lock Papua New Guinea born lock Chris Minimbi, flyhalf Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Nadroga prop Jone Koroiduadua and Namosi halfback Peni Matawalu are now on their way to France.

Also part of the trip is Rebels halfback Frank Lomani and some officials.

These players will join other local reps who were part of the Barbarians squad including Serupepeli Vularika, Manueli Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ikanivere, Samuela Tawake and Simione Kuruvoli.

The Flying Fijians are in pool B for the Autumn Nations Cup with France, Scotland and Italy.

Fiji takes on France on Sunday 15th November, before playing Italy on the 21st and then Scotland in Murrayfield on the 28th of November.

While the players are off for national duties, their teammates continue their preparations for the final Skipper Cup round this weekend.

Round 14 of the competition will not change anything as the top four teams have been confirmed with Suva, Nadroga, Naitasiri and Namosi to feature in the semifinals.

This weekend, Nadi will host Tailevu on Saturday at Prince Charles Park in its first Farebrother trophy defense. Suva takes on Namosi, Naitasiri play Yasawa and Nadroga battles Lautoka.

You can watch the final Farebrother challenge LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on Saturday at 3pm.