Rehab can be depressing says Fiji born speedster

Fiji born Australian women’s sevens speedster, Ellia Green has revealed she was depressed while undergoing rehabilitation for an injury.

The Olympic gold medalist says when she injured her knee and shoulder, she had to find a way to stay focus.

Green says she had to remain positive throughout her rehabilitation.

Article continues after advertisement

“You really should use any kind of setback as an opportunity to get better at other things and that’s something I’ve used rehab as you know I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get depressed in the first few weeks even throughout the process”.

Green adds she had to mentally rise above her rehabilitation which is why she had to bench press 105kg.

“Getting my foot back to its full strength was an opportunity to better my mental health and upper body strength and one of the goals was to bench over a 100 because I hadn’t done that in a long time”.

The 27 year old spent 10 years in athletics, representing Australia in the 100m, 200m and long jump at the World Junior Championships, until her cousins convinced her to try a hand at rugby sevens.

She was recruited by the Australian Rugby Sevens program after attending a Pathway to Gold Talent ID camp in Melbourne in 2012