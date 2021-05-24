Home

Rugby

Regroup for Fijian Drua

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 5:24 am

Its back to the drawing board for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua as it braces for the next task- the Brumbies.

Despite the disappointing result, Drua showed enough on and off the field and has proven itself to be a positive inclusion to Super Rugby Pacific.

Head Coach Mick Byrne did admit the performance of the Drua was riddled with errors.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says in the first half they failed to take their chances on the Waratahs line which was combined with several penalties in their own half.

He adds the Drua got an early lesson in what to expect from Super Rugby.

“Of course its during the game that we’re very competitive, as stated it was nice we crossed the line a couple of times the boys will be on the review of the game and I know they’re already talking about how quick it was at the start so now we don’t have to talk about that anymore because we’ve now experienced it”

Byrne says on the review of the game, the players have talked about the quick-paces and areas that needed to be worked on.

He adds the Drua will be competitive with each game as it progresses into the season.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Brumbies on Saturday at 3.35pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

