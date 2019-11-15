Referees and Naitasiri rugby agree to work together

The Fiji Rugby Referees Association has agreed to officiate the Naitasiri Under-19 matches.

This means the Naitasiri Under-19 will finally get to play tomorrow after missing out last week against Yasawa following the referee’s protest.

The referees at Nadovu Park in Lautoka last week decided to boycott the match after former Naitasiri Under-19 player Keresi Maya punched referee Peni Talemaivalagi at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori two weeks ago.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Fiji Rugby Union has today confirmed the Naitasiri Rugby Union and Fiji Referees representatives have met.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the good news is both parties have come to an agreement.

“Yesterday we had a traditional meeting between the referees and the Naitasiri rugby union and we are grateful that we have taken that step and we going to move forward from here on’.

O’Connor adds the FRU is also thankful to Naitasiri rugby and other unions for agreeing to look after the welfare of the match officials as well.”

“We also thank them for their support in driving the message to their teams and the management of their teams that we need to respect the match officials they are part of the rugby family and the difficulty we have if there’s no match officials there’s no matches that can take place.”

Meanwhile, in round eight of the Skipper Cup tomorrow, Suva hosts Nadroga at the ANZ Stadium at 3.30pm and the match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

In other Skipper Cup matches this weekend Lautoka will host Naitasiri at Churchill Park at 3pm, Nadi meet Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu takes on Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park