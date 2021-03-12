Reece’s score last minute try in Crusaders Super Rugby win

Fijian born Sevu Reece scored a try in Crusaders 43-27 win over Blues in the Super Rugby Aotearoa at Eden Park today.

The Crusaders winger scored a last-minute try in the 77th minute to give the Canterbury-based side the much needed marginal over Blues.

Richie Mo’unga piloted a 28-point masterpiece, converting the tries from Jack Goodhue, Codie Taylor and Reece, with five penalty kicks.

Blues Kurt Ecklund managed to score a double and Hoskins Sotutu adding another try in the final minutes of play.

Sotutu notched an excellent try off a brilliant Tom Robinson offload to close the deficit to nine late, but a yellow card for Ofa Tu’ungafasi and a late Reece try ensured the Red and Blacks walked off the field with a convincing winning margin to match their performance.