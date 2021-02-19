Rugby
Reece to start for Crusaders in Super Rugby pre-season clash
February 19, 2021 12:04 pm
Fiji born Sevu Reece has been named in the Crusaders starting lineup in the pre-season clash against the Chiefs.
Crusaders join the Chiefs and Blues in the ‘game of three halves’ tomorrow.
Reece is joined by Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Scott Barret, Richie Mounga, Brodie McAlister and Micheal Alaalatoa.
Joe Moody, Quinten Strange, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie and Leicester Faingaanuku make up the rest of the squad.
