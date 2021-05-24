Reece to start for All Blacks

Fijian-born Sevu Reece has once again been named in the matchday squad for the All Blacks against Argentina tomorrow, while George Bower has been rested.

Sevu Reece will be coming in on the right and Jordie Barrett again at fullback.

TJ Perenara starts at halfback with Brad Weber reserve, and Beauden Barrett is at 10 in his 95th test. While David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown are again the midfield pairing.

In the starting front row, hooker Asafo Aumua will be making his first test start, alongside Karl Tu’inukuafe, who comes in for George Bower, and Nepo Laulala.

Prop Joe Moody will make his return from the bench after undergoing foot surgery this year while Tyrel Lomax is the other reserve prop, coming into the 23 for his third test of the year.

All Blacks squad:

1. Karl Tu’inukuafe (20)

2. Asafo Aumua (2)

3. Nepo Laulala (34)

4. Brodie Retallick – captain (86)

5. Scott Barrett (44)

6. Akira Ioane (7)

7. Dalton Papalii (8)

8. Luke Jacobson (7)

9. TJ Perenara (71)

10. Beauden Barrett (94)

11. George Bridge (13)

12. David Havili (8)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (52)

14. Sevu Reece (12)

15. Jordie Barrett (28)

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (4)

17. Joe Moody (50)

18. Tyrel Lomax (8)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (5)

20. Ethan Blackadder (3)

21. Brad Weber (11)

22. Damian McKenzie (33)

23. Rieko Ioane (40)