Reece to face friends in Tests

Fijian All Blacks winger Sevuloni Reece will play against two of his primary and secondary school teammates in the two Tests with Fiji.

One of Reece’s friends Peniame Naresia will make his debut for the Flying Fijians off the bench today.

According to Reece he played together with Narisia in Kaji rugby from under nine to 13 in Nadi.

Reece adds it’s also great to have Mesulame Dolokoto in the national side.

He says they played together with Dolokoto at Queen Victoria School.

‘Yeah exciting, so it’ll be good to catch up with them hopefully when they in town so I can’t wait.”

Reece and the All Blacks will play the Flying Fijians at 7:05pm today.