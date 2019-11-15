Reece to come off the bench for Crusaders

Sevuloni Reece will come off the bench for defending champions Crusaders in their Super Rugby opener on Saturday night.

The Crusaders have rested the bulk of their All Blacks stars for the clash while the likes of captain Scott Barrett, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue and Richie Mo’unga all start.

Hooker Codie Taylor , Luke Romano and Reece are on the bench while prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge have been left out of the matchday 23 altogether.

Looking at the first round fixtures, the Blues play the Chiefs at 6:05pm tomorrow while the Brumbies host the Reds at 9:15pm.

On Saturday the Sharks meet the Bulls at 5:10am, the Sunwolves host the Rebels at 3:45pm, Crusaders face the Waratahs at 6:05pm.

The Stormers takes on the Hurricanes at 1:05am and Jaguares host Lions at 9:40am on Sunday.