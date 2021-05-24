Reece, Sotutu scores in All Blacks win

Fijians Sevu Reece and Hoskin Sotutu scored a try each in the All Blacks’ 47-9 win over Italy this morning.

New Zealand was in control from the start, with Finlay Christie opening the scoring in the 31st minute.

Dane Coles showed his experience bagging two tries as they led 21-6 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

A break from Christie in the 60th, saw Reece sprinting over for his try of the match.

WORLD RECORD | Sevu Reece take's us to 9️⃣3️⃣ for the year and set's a new record for test tries scored in a calendar year 👊🏽 🎥 @skysportnz #ITAvNZL pic.twitter.com/lYCLZIy5u3 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) November 6, 2021

The visitors continued their dominance and ran riot in the last few minutes of play with Asafo Aumua scoring a brace of tries with Sotutu adding another to seal the win.