Reece, Sotutu named on the bench

Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu

Fijians Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu have been named on the bench in the All Blacks match-day 23 squad for this week’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland.

Injuries have forced changes to the All Blacks team that defeated Australia in Melbourne, with captain Sam Cane, Scott Barrett, David Havili and Quinn Tupaea unavailable for selection this week.

Sam Whitelock will lead a side which has welcomed No.8 Ardie Savea back from parental leave.

Article continues after advertisement

He will take his place in a loose forward trio featuring Dalton Papali’i at openside flanker and Akira Ioane on the blindside.

With Havili and Tupaea out of the midfield selection frame, the All Blacks have retained a key combination that finished the Bledisloe Cup Test in Melbourne.

Jordie Barrett will play second-five eighths while brother Beauden will stay at fullback.

The front row sees experienced hooker Codie Taylor selected in the run-on side while Samisoni Taukei’aho will provide cover, alongside props Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

Lock Tupou Vaa’I, midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as well as Reece are the other new faces added to the reserves.

[Source: All Blacks]