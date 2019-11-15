Reece, Sotutu make 35-man All Blacks squad

Fiji born Sevu Reece and Hoskins Sotutu have been named in the 35-man All Blacks squad.

All Blacks squad of 2020 was named today following the North v South thriller in Wellington.

Reece and Sotutu were in the North squad.

35-man All Blacks squad:

Asafo Aumua, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Sam Cane, Caleb Clarke, Dane Coles, Braydon Ennor, Shannon Frizell, Jack Goodhue, Cullen Grace, Alex Hodgman, Akira Ioane, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Nepo Laulala, Anton Lienert-Brown, Tyrel Lomax, Damian McKenzie, Joe Moody, Richie Mo’unga, Dalton Papalii, TJ Perenara, Sevu Reece, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Hoskins Sotutu, Quinten Strange, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tupou Vaa’i, Brad Weber, Sam Whitelock

[Source: NZ Herald and allblacks.com]