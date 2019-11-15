Rugby
Reece sets up two tries as Crusaders overcome Chiefs
June 28, 2020 5:22 pm
Fiji born Sevu Reece on attack for the Crusaders against the Chiefs [Source: Crusaders]
Fiji born Sevu Reece set up two tries as the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 18-13 in round 3 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa in Christchurch.
Reece set up Will Jordan for both Crusaders tries with Richie Mo’unga managing to convert one.
Crusaders led 10-3 at the breather.
The take, the offload from Sevu Reece & the gas from Will Jordan. Just wow.
🎥: @skysportnz #CRUvCHI pic.twitter.com/V0DsqSaUKP
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) June 28, 2020
Mo’unga increased Crusaders lead in the second half from a penalty.
Fans loved that second try! #CRUvCHI #Foreachother pic.twitter.com/eGyCKRO7GR
— Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) June 28, 2020
Chiefs managed to close the game in the later stages of the match when Sean Wainui scored a try to near the gap to 18-10 before McKenzie’s penalty for a 18-13 score.
|TEAMS
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PD
|P
|BLUES
|3
|3
|0
|0
|+24
|12
|CRUSADERS
|2
|2
|0
|0
|+19
|9
|HIGHLANDERS
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|5
|CHIEFS
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-18
|2
|HURRICANES
|2
|0
|0
|2
|-24
|0
In last night’s match, the Blues edged the Highlanders 27-24 to maintain their unbeaten record and keep the top spot in the standing.