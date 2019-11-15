Home

Reece sets up two tries as Crusaders overcome Chiefs

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 28, 2020 5:22 pm
Fiji born Sevu Reece on attack for the Crusaders against the Chiefs [Source: Crusaders]

Fiji born Sevu Reece set up two tries as the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 18-13 in round 3 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa in Christchurch.

Reece set up Will Jordan for both Crusaders  tries with Richie Mo’unga managing to convert one.

Crusaders led 10-3 at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

 


Mo’unga increased Crusaders lead in the second half from a penalty.


[Source: Crusaders]

Chiefs managed to close the game in the later stages of the match when Sean Wainui scored a try to near the gap to 18-10 before McKenzie’s penalty for a 18-13 score.

TEAMSPWDLPDP
BLUES3300+2412
CRUSADERS2200+199
HIGHLANDERS2101-25
CHIEFS3003-182
HURRICANES2002-240

In last night’s match, the Blues edged the Highlanders 27-24 to maintain their unbeaten record and keep the top spot in the standing.

