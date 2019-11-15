Reece sets up two tries as Crusaders overcome Chiefs

Fiji born Sevu Reece set up two tries as the Crusaders beat the Chiefs 18-13 in round 3 of the Super Rugby Aotearoa in Christchurch.

Reece set up Will Jordan for both Crusaders tries with Richie Mo’unga managing to convert one.

Crusaders led 10-3 at the breather.

The take, the offload from Sevu Reece & the gas from Will Jordan. Just wow. 🎥: @skysportnz #CRUvCHI pic.twitter.com/V0DsqSaUKP — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) June 28, 2020



Mo’unga increased Crusaders lead in the second half from a penalty.



[Source: Crusaders]

Chiefs managed to close the game in the later stages of the match when Sean Wainui scored a try to near the gap to 18-10 before McKenzie’s penalty for a 18-13 score.

TEAMS P W D L PD P BLUES 3 3 0 0 +24 12 CRUSADERS 2 2 0 0 +19 9 HIGHLANDERS 2 1 0 1 -2 5 CHIEFS 3 0 0 3 -18 2 HURRICANES 2 0 0 2 -24 0

In last night’s match, the Blues edged the Highlanders 27-24 to maintain their unbeaten record and keep the top spot in the standing.