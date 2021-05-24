Home

Rugby

Reece scores twice in Crusaders win

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 25, 2022 8:48 pm
[SOurce: Crusaders/Twitter]

Fijian born winger Sevu Reece scored twice in the Crusaders dominant 34-19 win over the Highlanders.

Reece scored back to back tries in a 12 minute interval, one of which was set-up perfectly by the star of the night, Will Jordan.

But, it was the Highlanders that struck first with an 8th minute try to winger Sam Gilbert.

This plus four converted penalties by Mitch Hunt made up the Highlanders points for the evening.

For more than 60 minutes of the match, the Crusaders and the Highlanders were separated with a just a point margin.

The Crusaders led 20-19.

At a moment the Crusaders needed magic, Jordan ran a brilliant support line inside George Bridge, passing a number of defenders, finding the line for a try.

A 77th minute try to Tamaiti Williams put the icing on the cake for Scott Robertson’s men.

The Crusaders are due to meet Moana Pasifika next week while the Highlanders face the Hurricanes.

