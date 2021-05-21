Home

Rugby

Reece scores as Crusaders smash Waratahs

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 29, 2021 8:07 pm
Fiji born Sevu Reece on attack for the Crusaders against the Waratahs [Source: Super Rugby]

Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a try to help his Crusaders side get a 54-28 bonus-point win against the Waratahs in the Super Rugby Tran-Tasman at Wollongong Showground.

With the likes of Richie Mo’unga, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and Leicester Fainga’anuku finding room to move, there was no shortage of speed to exploit the space in the Waratahs line.

Leading 26-9 at the break – scoring two of their three tries of the half between the 35th and 40th minutes – the Crusaders kicked on early in the second half with Barrett crossing just two minutes after the restart.

The Waratahs kicked back into gear after that, applying plenty of pressure to the Crusaders and eventually cracking the defence through winger Jack Maddocks.

He was soon followed over by centre Izaia Perese to make the margin just 10 points with plenty of time to play.

That was as close as they got for the rest of the match, however, as the Crusaders ran in three more tries to put the match beyond doubt, though the Waratahs had the final say through winger Alex Newsome.

Crusaders 54 (Mitchell Drummond, Codie Taylor, Sevu Reece, Dallas McLeod, Scott Barrett, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Bryn Hall, Will Jordan tries; Richie Mo’unga 7 cons)

Waratahs 28 (Jack Maddocks, Izaia Perese, Alex Newsome tries; Will Harrison 2 cons, 3 pens)

[Source: NZ Herald]

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.