Rugby

Reece scores as Crusaders claim title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 9:32 pm
[Source: Super Rugby/Twitter]

Sevu Reece scored a try to help the Crusaders to their second Super Rugby Aotearoa title.

The Scott Robertson side defeated the Chiefs 24-13 in the final at Orangetheory Stadium.

The Crusaders were on the front-foot since the start of the match to finish off the first half with a 15- 10 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijian born winger Reece had a lot to celebrate scoring the first try inside the first seven minutes to put the Crusaders in front 7-nil.

The Chiefs answered back with a penalty as Damien McKenzie slot through a three pointer after Sam Whitelock was penalized for being offside.

Will Jordan added another five points for the Crusaders gathering a kick from David Havili inside the Chiefs 22 for a 12-3 lead.

An error in the restart the Chiefs put plenty of bodies in the lineout, winning the throw as they mauled backwards.

They shifted it to the right seeing a flick pass from Alex Nankivell to McKenzie who scored at the corner.

This narrowed the scoreline to 10-12 with 20 minutes to play in the first half.

Richie Mo’unga made sure the Crusaders were on the lead at halftime slotting in a successful penalty conversion after the Chiefs were penalized.

The second half started with the Crusaders reduced to 13 men just inside the 18th minute of play with Reece copping a yellow card for foul play against Chase Tiatia.

McKenzie brought the Chiefs within two points as they narrow the scoreline 13-15.

The Crusaders than poured in attack and won a penalty advantage but Mo’unga had other things in mind and kicked his first-ever Super Rugby drop goal to extend their lead 18-13.

Mo’unga poured in more points with two converted penalties leaving the Chiefs needing to score twice as the Crusaders stretched the lead 24-13 and was enough to retain the title.

