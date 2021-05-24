Reece scores as All Blacks beat Argentina

Fiji born Sevu Reece scored a try as the All Blacks retain their lead in the Fortinet Rugby Championship with a 39-0 bonus point win against Argentina on the Gold Coast.

Scoring five unanswered tries, the All Blacks proved too strong for the Pumas giving them no chance at all to settle down.

After doing the hard graft in the first half, the All Blacks opened the second half with a stunning try that highlighted the difference between the sides.

Halfback TJ Perenara took a quick tap penalty on his 22 line, threw the ball wide for second five-eighths David Havili who gave the ball to dangerous centre Rieko Ioane, who had come into the starting line-up when Anton Lienert-Brown had a hamstring issue.

Ioane raced downfield with wing George Bridge carrying play on.

The Pumas were stretched and first five-eighths Beauden Barrett cut his capers through the midfield before firing an audacious backhand pass to No8 Luke Jacobson who scored and with the conversion New Zealand led 29-0 after 45 minutes.

The Argentine struggled with their discipline, losing replacement prop Carlos Muzzio to the sin-bin, and the intensity of the All Blacks play.

New Zealand went close to scoring on several occasions with wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece and replacements, flanker Ethan Blackadder and wing Quinn Tupaea all having potential tries ruled out.

Finally, after a long period in the Argentine 22m area, the All Blacks scrum came up with the power to give Jacobson a run at the line which he took to score his second in the 68th minute.

There was a breakthrough in the ninth minute when a Beauden Barrett pass to Ioane was knocked down by Argentine wing Bautista Delguy, but Ioane got a foot to it, and then sped after the ball to the in-goal to score.

It was another 27 minutes before they scored again when wing Sevu Reece was rewarded for his propensity to look for work when he somehow got over the line when getting lower to the ground than the Argentine front row guarding the goal-line.

Just before the halftime break, Argentine flanker Pablo Matera was sin-binned and from the lineout penalty play, the All Blacks crossed again when flanker Dalton Papalii got across in a driving maul.

The teams meet again in Brisbane on Saturday.

Scorers: New Zealand 39 (Rieko Ioane, Sevu Reece, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson 2, tries; Beauden Barrett con, pen; Jordie Barrett 3 con, pen) Argentina 0. HT: 22-0

[Source: All Blacks]