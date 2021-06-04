Hat-trick for Reece but Crusaders fall short

Fiji-born Sevu Reece was in devastating form scoring three tries to help Crusaders thrash the Rebels 52-26 in the Super Rugby Trans Tasman clash.

Crusaders needed to beat the Rebels by 33 points to confirm their spot in the final but they were seven points short of their target giving way for the Highlanders to claim the final spot.

The Crusaders will now wait for the Blues and Force match and hoping the Auckland side will lose.

However, if the Blues win, then they will meet the Highlanders in the final.

The Rebels had the services of Isi Naisarani, Marika Koroibete and Frank Lomani.

Lomani was also on the scoresheet for the Melbourne franchise.