Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Government continues to support young ones: Akbar|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|Average test positivity increases to 2%|Australia provides another $40.9m to Fiji|Villages urged to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols|Follow warnings so we can return to normalcy says Police|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Hat-trick for Reece but Crusaders fall short

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 12, 2021 6:56 pm

Fiji-born Sevu Reece was in devastating form scoring three tries to help Crusaders thrash the Rebels 52-26 in the Super Rugby Trans Tasman clash.

Crusaders needed to beat the Rebels by 33 points to confirm their spot in the final but they were seven points short of their target giving way for the Highlanders to claim the final spot.

The Crusaders will now wait for the Blues and Force match and hoping the Auckland side will lose.

Article continues after advertisement

However, if the Blues win, then they will meet the Highlanders in the final.

The Rebels had the services of Isi Naisarani, Marika Koroibete and Frank Lomani.

Lomani was also on the scoresheet for the Melbourne franchise.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.