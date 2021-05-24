Reece rested, Bower starts

Fiji born Sevuloni Reece has been rested for All Blacks while George Bower retains his spot in the front row for the third trans-Tasman Test on Sunday.

All Blacks Head Coach, Ian Foster has made some changes to New Zealand’s Bledisloe Cup-winning side, starting three Barrett brothers.

Lock Scott Barrett replaces Samuel Whitelock in the only change to the All Blacks forward line for the Perth match against the Wallabies.

It’s all change among the backs, with Jordie Barrett at fullback and Beauden Barrett as the starting flyhalf.

Only Ardie Savea, captaining the All Blacks in Whitelock’s absence, David Havili and Will Jordan will start in the same backline roles from the second Bledisloe Cup Test.

In addition to the Barretts, Brad Weber and Anton Lienert-Brown have squeezed into the line-up as part of five changes to the All Blacks side.

New Zealand retained the Bledisloe for the 19th straight year last month after two victories at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks at 6pm on Sunday in Perth.

New Zealand (15-1): Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Brad Webber; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Tupou Vaa’i, Ethan Blackadder, TJ Perenara, Damian McKenzie, George Bridge