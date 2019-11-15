Reece out, Clarke back for All Blacks

Fiji born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece will not feature against Argentina in the Tri-Nations this weekend.

However, the Fijian influence will still be there with Hoskins Sotutu and Alex Hodgman on the bench.

The All Blacks side has been named with the match-day squad featuring the return of Caleb Clarke, Joe Moody, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jack Goodhue and Aaron Smith.

Article continues after advertisement

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said they were bitterly disappointed with the loss against Australia, but they’ve taken a lot of lessons from that game.

New Zealand and Argentina will be playing their 30th test with the All Blacks recording 29 wins and one draw.

Jordie Barrett’s final conversion last weekend against Australia saw him surpass 100 points for the All Blacks.

He joins Beauden as the only pair of brothers in worldwide rugby history to have each achieved more than 100 points in Test matches.

All Blacks take on Argentina at 8:10pm on Saturday in Sydney, Australia.

All Blacks lineup

1. Joe Moody (48)

2. Dane Coles (72)

3. Tyrel Lomax (4)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (33)

5. Samuel Whitelock (120)

6. Shannon Frizell (12)

7. Sam Cane (72) – captain

8. Ardie Savea (47)

9. Aaron Smith (95)

10. Richie Mo’unga (20)

11. Caleb Clarke (3)

12. Jack Goodhue (16)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (47)

14. Jordie Barrett (21)

15. Beauden Barrett (86)

Reserves

16. Codie Taylor (54)

17. Alex Hodgman (3)

18. Nepo Laulala (27)

19. Tupou Vaa’i (3)

20. Hoskins Sotutu (3)

21. Brad Weber (6)

22. Rieko Ioane (32)

23. Damian McKenzie (26)