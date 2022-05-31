Reece on track to be named in Crusaders line-up

Sevu Reece

Fiji-born Sevu Reece looks good to go for the Crusaders as they gear up for the Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final match against Reds this weekend.

Reece was forced out in the ninth minute after the 28-15 victory against Reds last week.

Reece required a head injury assessment and needed to be replaced by fellow All Black George Bridge.

There are reports that Reece will most likely be included in the rematch between Crusaders and Reds on Friday.

In other quarter-final matches, Chiefs face Warratahs at 4.35pm on Saturday, following this, Blues will face Highlanders at 7.05pm.

Brumbies will battle Hurricanes at 9.45pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Crusaders and Reds match at 10pm on Friday and the Chiefs vs Warratahs match at 7.30pm on Saturday.