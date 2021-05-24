Reece on the bench, 100th Test for Barrett

The All Blacks side to face Wales in Cardiff has been confirmed with Sevuloni Reece coming off the bench.

Hoskins Sotutu who started against the USA is not in the match-day 23.

First five-eighth Beauden Barrett has been selected for his 100th Test in what will be a memorable occasion for the 30-year-old and his family.

The All Blacks and Wales have played each other 35 times, with 32 wins to the Kiwis and three to Wales, the last match between the two sides was the bronze final at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wales will host the All Blacks at 4:30am on Sunday.

All Blacks Lineup