Rugby

Reece on the bench, 100th Test for Barrett

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 4:09 am
[Source:stuff.co.nz]

The All Blacks side to face Wales in Cardiff has been confirmed with Sevuloni Reece coming off the bench.

Hoskins Sotutu who started against the USA is not in the match-day 23.

First five-eighth Beauden Barrett has been selected for his 100th Test in what will be a memorable occasion for the 30-year-old and his family.

The All Blacks and Wales have played each other 35 times, with 32 wins to the Kiwis and three to Wales, the last match between the two sides was the bronze final at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Wales will host the All Blacks at 4:30am on Sunday.

All Blacks Lineup

  1. Joe Moody
  2. Codie Taylor
  3. Nepo Laulala
  4. Brodie Retallick
  5. Samuel Whitelock
  6. Ethan Blackadder
  7. Dalton Papalii
  8. Ardie Savea
  9. TJ Perenara
  10. Beauden Barrett
  11. Rieko Ioane
  12. David Havili
  13. Anton Lienert-Brown
  14. Will Jordan
  15. Jordie Barrett
  16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
  17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
  18. Tyrel Lomax
  19. Tupou Vaa’i
  20. Akira Ioane
  21. Brad Weber
  22. Richie Mo’unga
  23. Sevu Reece

