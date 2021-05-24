Home

Rugby

Reece on left-wing, Ioane returns to centre

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 7:45 am

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has named Fijian winger Sevu Reece on the left-wing for the test against Ireland.

He fills in the vacancy created by Rieko Ioane who moves to the centre position and will don the number 13 jersey.

Foster makes these changes hoping to find the best midfield combination.

Article continues after advertisement

The decision to pair Ioane with second five-eighth Anton Lienert-Brown has resulted in David Havili being relegated to the reserves bench.

Line-up:
Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sevu Reece, Beauden Barrett, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Sam Whitelock (captain), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili.

[Source: stuff.co.nz]

