Reece moves to left wing for second Bledisloe Test

The All Blacks will have the same forward pack that started in the first Bledisloe Cup clash in the second Test this weekend.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho comes in as one of the reserves for Dane Coles, and Scott Barrett also returning as reserve lock.

In the backs, Rieko Ioane moves to centre, replacing Anton Lienert-Brown, while Sevu Reece moves to the left-wing and Will Jordan comes in on the right-wing.

Halfback TJ Perenara also returns to the All Blacks match day 23, as halfback reserve.

The All Blacks play Australia in the second Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park on Saturday at 7.05PM.

All Blacks Lineup

1. George Bower

2. Codie Taylor

3. Nepo Laulala

4. Brodie Retallick

5. Samuel Whitelock (C)

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papalii

8. Ardie Savea

9. Aaron Smith

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Sevu Reece

12. David Havili

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Will Jordan

15. Damian McKenzie

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Karl Tu’inukuafe

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Scott Barrett

20. Luke Jacobson

21. TJ Perenara

22. Beauden Barrett

23. Jordie Barrett