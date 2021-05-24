Home

Reece moves to left wing for second Bledisloe Test

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 11:33 am
Sevu Reece. [File Photo]

The All Blacks will have the same forward pack that started in the first Bledisloe Cup clash in the second Test this weekend.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho comes in as one of the reserves for Dane Coles, and Scott Barrett also returning as reserve lock.

In the backs, Rieko Ioane moves to centre, replacing Anton Lienert-Brown, while Sevu Reece moves to the left-wing and Will Jordan comes in on the right-wing.

Halfback TJ Perenara also returns to the All Blacks match day 23, as halfback reserve.

The All Blacks play Australia in the second Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park on Saturday at 7.05PM.

All Blacks Lineup
1. George Bower
2. Codie Taylor
3. Nepo Laulala
4. Brodie Retallick
5. Samuel Whitelock (C)
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papalii
8. Ardie Savea
9. Aaron Smith
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Sevu Reece
12. David Havili
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Will Jordan
15. Damian McKenzie
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Scott Barrett
20. Luke Jacobson
21. TJ Perenara
22. Beauden Barrett
23. Jordie Barrett

