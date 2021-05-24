Reece hopeful to play Fiji

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevuloni Reece hopes he may get the opportunity to play the Flying Fijians on Saturday.

Speaking to Rugbypass, Reece says if he gets the chance, then he may play against some very close mates of his he grew up playing with.

In a media conference today, Reece revealed how close he came to representing Fiji instead of New Zealand ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

He said it was a dream of his to represent his homeland but he inevitably followed in the footsteps of the likes of Joe Rokocoko and Sitiveni Sivivatu after being called up by Sir Steve Hansen for the first time ahead of the World Cup two years ago.

That call-up came on the back of a sensational debut campaign for the Crusaders as Reece finished as the competition’s top try-scorer to help propel the Christchurch-based franchise to a third straight title.

Reece didn’t feature for the All Blacks last weeks against Tonga.

New Zealand will host Fiji in Dunedin on Saturday at 7:05pm.