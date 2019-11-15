Reece double not enough as Crusaders lose to Chiefs

Fijian born Crusaders Sevu Reece touched down twice but this was not enough as they went down to the Chiefs 15-25 at the FMG Stadium, Waikato.

The Chiefs had to come from behind in this thrilling encounter to continue their winning form in this seasons Super Rugby.

Reece scored the first try after an excellent cross kick from David Havili to give Crusaders a five-nil lead.

Chiefs settled down and Aaron Cruden scored first points from the penalty for a 5-3 scoreline.

Minutes later, it was a Reece and Havili combination again as the Fijian scored his second try to give Crusaders a 10-3 lead with Havili successfully converting for extra two points.

Chiefs wing Solomon Alaimalo brought the scores near after a Damian McKenzie pass for a 8-12 scoreline at the breather.

The Chiefs came back strongly in the second half to take a 15-12 lead but Havili’s penalty brought the scores to 15-all.



Sean Wainui scored the winning try for the Chiefs and Cruden managed to successfully convert and then put extra three points through a penalty in the final minutes for a 25-15 final scoreline.