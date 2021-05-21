Home

Rugby

Reece, Bower rested for Crusaders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 6:01 pm

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece and prop George Bower will not feature for the Crusaders this week.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made changes across the board this week seeing Reece and Bower rested for the match against Western Force.

Manasa Mataele who started last week against the Waratahs will again wear the number 11 jersey.

The Crusaders face the Western Force on Friday at 7.05pm.

