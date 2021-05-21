Reece, Bower rested for Crusaders

Fiji-born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece and prop George Bower will not feature for the Crusaders this week.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has made changes across the board this week seeing Reece and Bower rested for the match against Western Force.

Manasa Mataele who started last week against the Waratahs will again wear the number 11 jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

The Crusaders face the Western Force on Friday at 7.05pm.