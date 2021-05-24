Reece, Bower and Sotutu in starting lineup

Three players with links to Fiji have been named to start for the All Blacks against the Flying Fijians in the first Test on Saturday.

George Bower will get his first start in his second test while Hoskins Sotutu is at number eight and Sevuloni Reece will wear the number 14 jersey.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has named a strong side which sees the returns of Brodie Retallick and Bearden Barrett.

Head Coach Ian Foster says Fiji has some of the best players in the world who have made their mark on y Fiji will be a more robust challenge for the team.

“Now is a chance for this particular squad to make a second statement and make sure we really grow our game on what we think will be a more robust challenge form a team in the last 24 months has probably has more opportunity for preparation they will come here with a number of players when you look at the European scene against some of the best players playing in Europe.”

🎥 Ian Foster gives us a run down on the All Blacks team to take on @fijirugby at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday night.#NZLvFIJ pic.twitter.com/rRtmanPEyl — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2021

The Flying Fijians play the All Blacks at 7:05pm on Saturday.

Team list:

George Bower (1)

Codie Taylor (56)

Nepo Laulala (29)

Patrick Tuipulotu (37)

Brodie Retallick (81)

Shannon Frizell (13)

Ethan Blackadder (1)

Hoskins Sotutu (5)

Aaron Smith (97) – captain

Beauden Barrett (89)

George Bridge (11)

David Havili (3)

Rieko Ioane (35)

Sevu Reece (😎

Jordie Barrett (24)

RESERVES:

Dane Coles (75)

Ethan de Groot – new cap

Tyrel Lomax (7)

Samuel Whitelock (123)

Luke Jacobson (3)

Finlay Christie (1)

Damian McKenzie (28)

Will Jordan (3)