Reece and Tasman falls to Hawke’s Bay

[Source: Kerry Marshall/Getty Images]

Sevu Reece’s Tasman faced defeat in the NPC last night, going down to Hawke’s Bay 25-17.

The result means Tasman remains in fourth place in the Even conference and could lose standing if Northland defeats Manawatu on Sunday.

For Hawke’s Bay it means keeping its title hope alive and an eye to the quarter-final.

Article continues after advertisement

Neria Fomai scored a double with Tyrone Thompson and Marino Mikaele-Tu’u also scoring for the winners while Noah Hotham and Viliama Napa crossed over for Tasman.