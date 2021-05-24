Reece and Sotutu in Bledisloe squad

Crusaders winger Sevuloni Reece and Blues number eighth Hoskins Sotutu have both been named in the All Blacks Bledisloe and Rugby Championship 36 member squad.

George Bower is not on the list but will remain with the squad as injury cover for Joe Moody, who is not expected to return to Test rugby until after the Bledisloe Cup Series next month.

One of the key features of the squad is the return of 69-Test halfback TJ Perenara to the national side.

Article continues after advertisement

Having recently returned from Japan, Perenara is following a progressive return to the rugby program of the club then NPC rugby.

125-Test lock Samuel Whitelock will again captain the All Blacks, in the absence of Sam Cane who is still recovering from chest surgery.

Forwards:

Hookers

Asafo Aumua (24, Hurricanes / Wellington, 2)

Dane Coles (34, Hurricanes / Wellington, 76)

Codie Taylor (30, Crusaders / Canterbury, 58)

Props

Nepo Laulala (29, Blues / Counties Manukau, 31)

Tyrel Lomax (25, Hurricanes / Tasman, 8)

Joe Moody (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 50)

Angus Ta’avao (31, Chiefs / Auckland, 16)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (28, Blues / North Harbour, 18)

Ofa Tuungafasi (29, Blues / Auckland, 39)

Locks

Scott Barrett (27, Crusaders / Taranaki, 42)

Brodie Retallick (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 83)

Patrick Tuipulotu (28, Blues / Auckland, 38)

Tupou Vaa’i (21, Chiefs / Taranaki, 4)

Samuel Whitelock (32, Crusaders / Canterbury, 125) – captain

Loose Forwards

Ethan Blackadder (26, Crusaders / Tasman, 2)

Shannon Frizell (27, Highlanders / Tasman, 14)

Akira Ioane (26, Blues / Auckland, 4)

Luke Jacobson (24, Chiefs / Waikato, 5)

Dalton Papalii (23, Blues / Counties Manukau, 5)

Ardie Savea (27, Hurricanes / Wellington, 50)

Hoskins Sotutu (23, Blues / Counties Manukau, 6)

Backs

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara (29, Hurricanes / Wellington, 69)

Aaron Smith (32, Highlanders / Manawatu, 99)

Brad Weber (30, Chiefs / Hawke’s Bay, 9)

First five–eighths

Beauden Barrett (30, Blues / Taranaki, 91)

Richie Mo’unga (27, Crusaders / Canterbury, 24)

Midfielders

Braydon Ennor (23, Crusaders / Canterbury, 1)

David Havili (26, Crusaders / Tasman, 5)

Rieko Ioane (24, Blues / Auckland, 37)

Anton Lienert-Brown (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 50)

Quinn Tupaea (22, Chiefs / Waikato, 1)

Outside backs

Jordie Barrett (24, Hurricanes / Taranaki, 25)

George Bridge (26, Crusaders / Canterbury, 12)

Will Jordan (22, Crusaders / Tasman, 5)

Damian McKenzie (26, Chiefs / Waikato, 30)

Sevu Reece (23, Crusaders / Tasman, 10)