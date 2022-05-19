Reece and Fihaki to face the Drua

Fiji-born All Blacks and Crusaders winger Sevuloni Reece has revealed he wanted to be in the team that’ll play the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

Reece’s wish has been granted by Head Coach Scott Robertson after naming the Kadavu man to wear the number 14 jumper tomorrow.

Another Fijian, Chay Fihaki, who is the nephew of former Flying Fijians captain and Fiji Rugby Union Manager Operations Sale Sorovaki will start at fullback.

Speaking to One News, Reece says this is the one game that he wanted to play in.

He says he grew up playing rugby with most of the Drua players and remembers going to watch some of them when he was 12 years old or a bit younger, so now to get an opportunity to play against them is exciting and he’ll definitely catch up with them afterward.

The former Queen Victoria School student believes the Drua has opened up something big for Fiji.

He adds it’s exciting times for Fiji, especially the little kids throwing plastic bottles and pretending it’s a rugby ball, their dreams can be real if the kids work hard because the door is right here.

The Crusaders have rested several stars for the Drua clash, including Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Will Jordan and Cody Taylor.

Crusaders the Fijian Drua at Orangetheory Stadium tomorrow at 7.05pm. You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Crusaders Lineup



Finlay Brewis Ricky Jackson Fletcher Newell Zach Gallagher Sam Whitelock Scott Barrett (c) Tom Christie Ethan Blackadder Bryn Hall Fergus Burke Leicester Fainga’anuku Jack Goodhue Braydon Ennor Sevu Reece Chay Finaki

Reserves