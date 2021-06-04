Home

Rugby

Reece and Bower returns for Crusaders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 5:02 pm

Fijian born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece and George Bower are back for the Crusaders in this week’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The two were rested last week in the clash against the Western Force.

Head Coach, Scott Robertson have made changes to the starting line-up this week to take on the physical Melbourne Rebels.

Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo’unga also return to the match day squad including Brodie McAlister who has recovered from an injury sustained against the Reds two weeks ago.

Speedster Manasa Matele will come off the bench.

The Crusaders face the Rebels on Saturday at 4.25pm.

