Reece and Bower in Crusaders set-up

Sevu Reece and George Bower have been named by Scott Robertson in the Crusaders lineup for their Super Rugby Pacific opener.

The Crusaders will face the Hurricanes on Saturday at 6.05pm.

Robertson has a strong line-up including international players in the likes of Joe Moody, Captain Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge, and Will Jordan.

Fergus Burke has been handed the number 10 jersey following a solid pre-season campaign,

Making his debut on the blindside is Argentina’s loose forward and former Jaguares captain, Pablo Matera.