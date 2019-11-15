Reds trio to be stood down after refusing pay-cut proposal

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and Queensland teammates Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings have been stood down without pay after refusing Rugby Australia’s competition-wide player pay-cut proposal.

Australian Super Rugby players agreed to an average 60 per cent salary hit after the competition was paused – and RA’s brittle financial state was revealed – because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reds returned to training today but did so without the trio, who through their agent notified RA they would not accept the salary hit or register for the government’s JobKeeper subsidy.

RA’s director of rugby Scott Johnson described it as an “unfortunate” situation.